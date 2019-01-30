GAUTIER, Miss. — Authorities say a standoff between police and a truck driver armed with a machete has brought traffic to a stop on a section of Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told news outlets the 18-wheeler is on the shoulder of the westbound corridor in southern Mississippi. The driver is surrounded by patrol cars while deputies negotiate with him.

"We've got him on the phone and are trying to convince him to give up," Ezell said Wednesday.

The truck driver has a machete and there was some kind of road rage incident involving another truck driver, the sheriff said.

Marcia Hill with the sheriff's office said the driver in the standoff had been operating the rig recklessly on the interstate in Alabama and deputies were able to stop the vehicle after it entered Mississippi. One of the vehicles he reportedly ran off the road was an ambulance, Hill said.

She said when the truck entered Mississippi, the driver initially stopped for deputies.

"He got out of the truck with a machete in his hand and came at the deputy, and the deputies backed off," Hill said. "The driver got back in his truck and took off."

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Chase Elkins said Interstate 10 is closed on one section and has been shut down since about 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.