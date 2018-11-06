Washington County voters cast ballots Tuesday in the county’s first contested sheriff’s race since 2006.

Sheriff Dan Starry, who was appointed last year, faced Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe. Starry joined the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 1993, and was named by the County Board to replace Sheriff Bill Hutton, who retired in 2017 during his third term.

Hoppe has been police chief for the last nine years and also serves as Wyoming’s public safety director. He previously worked for sheriff’s offices in Washington and Hennepin counties.

Former sheriff vs. current sheriff

In Ramsey County, Vadnais Heights Mayor Bob Fletcher, who was sheriff from 1995 to 2011, sought to take the job back from Sheriff Jack Serier, the hand-picked successor of the man who ousted Fletcher at the polls in 2010.

Serier, 50, was a patrol officer with three metro police departments before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2011. He was appointed sheriff by the County Board in 2017 to replace Matt Bostrom, who defeated Fletcher in 2010 and stepped down to study in England.

The DFL-backed Serier has raised staffing levels and stopped holding detainees for federal immigration agents. Fletcher, 63, has called for immediate implementation of body cameras and promised to bolster drug treatment and crime prevention programs.

A challenge in the Third District

In Ramsey County’s Third District, Trista MatasCastillo, a veteran and political newcomer, threatened to unseat longtime County Board Member Janice Rettman. MatasCastillo finished more than 14 points ahead of Rettman in the August primary, winning nearly 45 percent of the vote in a three-way race.

Rettman, who has held the seat since 1997, has been the board’s lone dissenter on tax hikes and pricey projects. She said the district needs more affordable housing and job training. MatasCastillo, who wants to make services more accessible, started a nonprofit to help women vets and works for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, whose mission is to get homeless vets off the street.

Mara Klecker, Greg Stanley