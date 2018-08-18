WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a shooting outside a Florida high school football game in which two men were wounded had nothing to do with school or the game.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Saturday that the adult victims were not students and happened be at the game. Bradshaw says the shooters specifically targeted the two victims because of unspecified past dealings they had and that it was not a random shooting.

Bradshaw says the two men are recovering. Their names have not been released.

The shooting Friday night caused panic at the game between Palm Beach Central and William T. Dwyer high schools, including some injuries as people fled the stadium in chaos.

No arrests had been made Saturday.