Crews were responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several people were unaccounted for, the Placer County sheriff's office said in a tweet.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow in Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its website, Alpine Meadows Ski Resort touts itself as a "picturesque playground for families and off-the-radar thrill-seekers."

The property has more than 100 trails across 2,400 acres, groomed runs and chalet-style lodges. The resort is in Tahoe City and about 7 miles away from Lake Tahoe.