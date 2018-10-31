FOLKSTON, Ga. — A sheriff's report says authorities in rural southeast Georgia found two women dead from gunshots to the head and a teenage boy slain with multiple shots to the chest in what investigators suspect was a double homicide and suicide.
WTLV-TV reports the Charlton County Sheriff's Office released its incident report Wednesday on the three deaths. It says 15-year-old Caleb Logan Butts was discovered dead Tuesday in a house along with his mother, 39-year-old Kimberly Gayle Butts, and his grandmother, 64-year-old Jan Elizabeth Kirkland.
The report says one woman was found dead in the kitchen. The other woman's body was in a bedroom with the boy, and a handgun was lying on her shoulder.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a medical examiner will try to confirm who fired the shots.
