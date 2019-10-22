PORT WASHINTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says it will release new details about a cold case homicide from 1984.
Eighteen-year-year-old Traci Hammerberg was found fatally bludgeoned and partially naked in the driveway of a Town of Grafton home 35 years ago. Her killer has never been found.
Hammerberg was from Saukville and attended Port Washington High School.
Now sheriff's officials say they have "significant findings" from the homicide and will hold a news conference Monday.
