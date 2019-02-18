SUAMICO, Wis. — Brown County sheriff's deputies say a woman was fatally shot by the father of one of her children who then took his own life.

Authorities were called to a home in Suamico (soo-AH'-mih-koh) about 2:30 a.m. Monday where they found 34-year-old Brooke Fontaine suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found 28-year-old Sebastian Royal, of Milwaukee, dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in the driveway.

WLUK-TV reports Fontaine was taken to the hospital where she died shortly before 7 a.m. Sheriff's officials say Fontaine and Royal were involved in a custody dispute over their 14-month-old child. Authorities say Royal recorded a Facebook message for his son indicating he was, "going to do what's fair."

Officials say Royal began shooting at the home from outside and shot Fontaine in the head when she came to the window.