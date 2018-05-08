NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a traffic stop in Tennessee put an end to a violent abduction that began in Georgia.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a car Tuesday after clocking it going more than 100 miles an hour. Authorities say 50-year-old Terry James Lee of Quitman, Georgia, was initially taken into custody for driving on a revoked license. But the sheriff's office says a female passenger told the deputy that she'd been kidnapped from a market in Georgia the day before.
Authorities say Lee and the woman had been in a romantic relationship previously but hadn't dated for several months.
Police say Lee is a convicted sex offender.
Lee is being held in the Williamson County Jail. It's not clear if he has an attorney.
