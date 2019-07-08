GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say they're searching for suspects after a Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Monday that the deputy was killed while exchanging gunfire with a suspect Sunday night.
Hall County sheriff's spokesman Derreck Booth tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution several deputies had tried to stop a stolen vehicle before the shooting happened.
The sheriff's office said a search for multiple suspects was underway Monday morning.
Gainesville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.
