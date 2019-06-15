FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff's Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.
Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
No suspect has been identified, and McClelland says authorities are pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius.
Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.
Further details have not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Shooting inside California Costco kills 1, injures 2
A gunman opened fire inside a Southern California Costco during an argument Friday night, killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said.
Nation
The Latest: 1 dead, 2 wounded in California Costco shooting
The Latest on a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store (all times local):
Nation
Sheriff's deputy found fatally shot in car in Texas
A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail.
Nation
BC-BKL--Liberty-Aces
Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces never trailed in a 100-65 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Liberty-Aces
Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces never trailed in a 100-65 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night.