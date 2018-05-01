BARRON, Wis. — A sheriff's deputy from Minnesota has been jailed in northwestern Wisconsin on felony child sex crimes.
Sixty-year-old Jeffrey Masek is charged in Barron County with child enticement-sexual contact, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Masek, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, is a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy.
The sheriff's department says Masek has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Court documents do not list an attorney who can speak on Masek's behalf.
