LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities say two people, including a sheriff's deputy, have been killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas.
Arkansas State Police said the Stone County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the officer-involved shooting on Thursday in southwest Stone county near the Van Buren County line. State Police said another person was killed and one injured in the shooting.
Police didn't identify the deputy or the other person killed in the shooting and said they would have more information later Thursday. State Police said agents with its criminal investigation division have been requested to investigate the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump claims he was 'not happy' with chant
The Latest on President Donald Trump's reelection rally in North Carolina (all times local):
National
Hollywood celebrities open wallets to Buttigieg's campaign
A-list celebrities seem to be opening their hearts — or at least their wallets — to Pete Buttigieg.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump hypes stock gains for the less wealthy
President Donald Trump is misrepresenting the facts when he says the rising stock market has largely benefited working-class Americans.
National
Former Texas judge leaves GOP, denouncing Trump for racism
A former Texas judge who served on the state's highest criminal court has denounced President Donald Trump in announcing her decision to leave the Republican party.
National
The Latest: No additional charges in Trump hush money probe
The Latest on the unsealing of court records related to the Michael Cohen investigation (all times local):