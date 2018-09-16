Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening were summoned to investigate an empty boat circling near the area of Big Island on Lake Minnetonka.
A 911 caller alerted authorities about 6 p.m., authorities said. Deputies found a recreational boat operating with no one onboard. Deputies secured the boat and began searching the area with sonar equipment.
The family of the boat operator was contacted and remained on scene as the search continued for a missing man.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident or the missing boater to call 952-258-5321.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Sheriff's deputies search for missing boater on Lake Minnetonka
Empty craft was found circling near Big Island.
Local
Officers, suspect identified in Sauk Centre standoff and shooting
Authorities say no video footage of the incident exists.
Local
Hype or hope? Unlocking genes to block diseases
Mayo conference weighs ethical responsibilities of individualizing medicine.
Local
With First Kiss, University of Minnesota apple growers find their sweet spot
David Bedford bites into 500 apples a day in peak season, so he knows a thing or two about taste and texture. And when…
East Metro
Ramsey County property values hit new high; home prices still lagging
But single-family home values in county still trail pre-recession numbers.