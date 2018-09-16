Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening were summoned to investigate an empty boat circling near the area of Big Island on Lake Minnetonka.

A 911 caller alerted authorities about 6 p.m., authorities said. Deputies found a recreational boat operating with no one onboard. Deputies secured the boat and began searching the area with sonar equipment.

The family of the boat operator was contacted and remained on scene as the search continued for a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident or the missing boater to call 952-258-5321.