Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek announced via Facebook that he is running for re-election in 2018, ending speculation that he would seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Stanek, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, said in the Facebook post that “This work has become personal to me and to my family, and it is with their love and support that I choose to rededicate my efforts for the next four years to this work.”

The third term sheriff is a former commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety and GOP lawmaker and would have been a formidable candidate for governor.

Stanek’s decision not to run for governor gives the race more clarity: Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson have announced they are running on the Republican side. House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, is also considered a potential candidate, among several others who could get in the race.