A northern Minnesota sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man approaching with a gun outside a lakeside home where another man was found dead inside, authorities said Monday.

The gunfire occurred early Sunday afternoon in Backus, about 40 miles north of Brainerd, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said.

The Sheriff's Office has not provided specifics about the gunman's actions that prompted one of its deputies to shoot him.

"There is both dashcam and squad video that will be reviewed to determine if they captured the event," said Doug Neville, speaking on behalf of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the encounter along with the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also have not explained how the man in the home died, but they did say that deputies were responding to a report of an intruder and that a gunshot had been fired.

Word of an intruder and gunfire came to the Sheriff's Office shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The call came from someone hiding in a closet off the master bedroom on the main floor of the home in the 300 block of Point Road, just east of Pine Mountain Lake, according to emergency dispatch audio.

"Deputies responded to the area and were encountered on a residential street by an armed adult male," a statement from Burch read. "The male approached deputies with a firearm and was fatally shot by a deputy."

The man dead inside was then found by authorities, the statement continued. Authorities have not identified either of the deceased.

The identities of the deputies involved will be released after initial interviews with investigators are completed. They will be on standard paid administrative leave as the BCA investigates.