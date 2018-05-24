YULEE, Fla. — Police say that a Florida woman who disappeared on Mother's Day is now believed to have died even though no body has been recovered.
The Florida Times-Union reports that Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says investigators have obtained new evidence that indicates 34-year-old Joleen Cummings is dead.
Cummings was reported missing after she failed to appear at a Mother's Day birthday celebration with her three children.
Leeper says they have arrested Kimberly Lee Kessler, Cummings' co-worker at a northeast Florida salon, on suspicion of stealing Cummings' Ford Expedition. Kessler is also now a suspect in Cummings' disappearance.
Cummings was last seen May 12 leaving the salon in Fernandina Beach where she worked. She was supposed to meet her ex-husband the next day to pick up their children but never showed.
