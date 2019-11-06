DOVER, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a man carrying drugs and an ax walked into a courthouse and entered a judge's chambers, where he was caught sitting behind a judge's desk.
News outlets report 46-year-old Michael Dupont was arrested last week on charges of trespassing, possessing a weapon, disorderly conduct and drug possession with intent to manufacture or sell.
Stewart County Chief Deputy Dale Ward says Dupont got in through a side door carrying a brush hook ax. Sheriff Frankie Gray says Dupont was also carrying different kinds of drugs and appeared to be on "something." The judge wasn't in the chambers and court was not in session at the time.
It's unclear whether Dupont has an attorney.
