LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff says a deputy critically wounded in a fatal shootout with a Florida bank robbery suspect is now paralyzed.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton tells news outlets that doctors say 28-year-old Jaime Morales is "90 percent paraplegic." Morales was assisting several other departments in apprehending 57-year-old Edward Reynolds last week when he was shot in the back of the head.

State police say Reynolds died at the scene. They are investigating. The FBI says Reynolds was a suspect in a series of bank robberies.

Hampton says the former Marine has undergone multiple surgeries and will be transferred to a spinal rehabilitation facility when his chest tubes are removed.

Hampton also said there is now a GoFundMe set up to help cover Morales' costs, such as a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.