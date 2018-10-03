RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a man while serving a warrant for burglary and weapons-related charges.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Riviera Beach home.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says agents from his office's warrants division were surrounding the house when two armed men crashed out of a window into the yard. As one man started to raise his gun, the sheriff says a deputy shot the suspect one time.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Bradshaw says he's expected to survive.
The names and races of the suspect and the deputy who shot him weren't immediately released.
