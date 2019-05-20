GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a Greenville man mistook his daughter for a potential intruder and killed her.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt tells news outlets that the man heard someone trying to enter his home early Sunday, so he shot through a door.
County Coroner Parks Evans says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is set for Monday. The case remains under investigation.
