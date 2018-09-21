PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been found naked and chained at an Alabama home.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger tells news outlets authorities responded to an anonymous call of child abuse Thursday afternoon. Deputies found the child naked with chains padlocked around his ankles. The chains were attached to a door, preventing the boy's normal movement.

Records show the boy's mother, stepfather and grandmother have all been arrested.

Investigators believe the child had been restrained for a long period of time as punishment.

Two other children were turned over to the Department of Human Resources. Deputies arrested the three adults and charged them with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18. It's unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.