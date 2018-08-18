ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a body has been found in the wreckage of a vehicle fire near Walt Disney World in Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The Reedy Creek Fire Department found a victim inside after putting out the fire.
Authorities say the vehicle fire happened on a road near Disney's Epcot attraction outside Orlando.
The victim was not immediately identified. Officials say an investigation is continuing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
Nation
Woman who survived bear attack has no hard feelings
A 71-year-old New Hampshire woman who was mauled by a black bear inside her home is still recovering from her injuries, but says she has no hard feelings toward the bear.
Variety
Rally against "far-left violence" draws counterprotest
A conservative rally against "far-left violence" is being organized in downtown Boston a year after a similar demonstration drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters.
Variety
Yellowstone continues effort to restore native fish
Wildlife managers are undertaking a project to eliminate nonnative fish from the upper Gibbon River drainage in Yellowstone National Park.
National
Republican insurgent gives Wyoming senate incumbent a fight
Years ago, orthopedic surgeon John Barrasso gave regular health advice on the evening television news, Wyoming-wide exposure that established a reputation as a mild, level-headed caregiver and helped launch his political career.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.