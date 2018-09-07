DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities thought a 60-year-old U.S. Army veteran was killed on Veteran's Day as he was robbed for his truck while trying to help a stranded motorist.
But sheriff's investigators in Volusia County, Florida, now say Carlos Cruz-Echevarria was "executed" last November to keep him from testifying in a road rage case.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the veteran was killed after stopping to help someone in a disabled car. His truck was later found burned.
Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says DNA linked 24-year-old Benjamin Bascom to the car; Investigators then learned that 28-year-old Kelsey McFoley hired him to kill the man and 21-year-old Melissa Roque helped him get away. All three were arrested on first-degree murder charges.
Cruz-Echevarria had been scheduled to give a deposition in the road rage case against McFoley.
