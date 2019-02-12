BLANCHARD, Texas — Authorities say five members of an East Texas family, including a 15-month-old child, have been found dead at the family's home.

Polk County sheriff's officials say they all were shot and killed, and that two men were found dead inside the house while two women and the infant girl were discovered outside the residence.

Chief Deputy Byron Lyons identified the adults as Ashley Delaney, her husband Randy Horn, and Delaney's in-laws, Carlos and Lynda Delaney. The child's identity wasn't immediately released.

Lyons says a woman who was found safe and locked in a bedroom closet told investigators that she awoke about 5:30 a.m. Monday to a disturbance described as popping noises. She called her son, who alerted authorities about 10:30 a.m.

Lyons says a firearm was recovered from the house about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Houston and that no suspects are being sought. But he declined to characterize the shootings as homicides and a suicide.