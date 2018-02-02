JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested regarding the disappearance of a North Carolina man last seen in Tennessee.
The Johnson City Press reports 29-year-old Carlton Lamar Edmonson was reported missing Jan. 19 when his family received a call demanding a $700 ransom. A Johnson County Sheriff's Office release says investigators believe several people kidnapped Edmonson, brought him to a remote area in the county and assaulted him. Edmonson has yet to be found.
A North Carolina couple, 31-year-old Robert Leroy Littleton III and 30-year-old Leigh Katherine Littleton, was charged last week. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Stacey May was arrested Jan. 26 and 30-year-old James Combs was arrested Saturday. They each face charges related to assault and kidnapping. A fifth person is expected to be charged.
It's unclear if anyone charged has a lawyer.
