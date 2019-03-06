TERRYTOWN, La. — A sheriff's spokesman says that three people are dead and two critically injured in a New Orleans suburb and a homicide investigation is underway.
News outlets quote Jason Rivarde as saying that authorities were called to the residence just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, responding to a call for medical assistance.
When they arrived, they found three people dead and two injured.
The injured have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Rivarde did not give any information on how they died or the identities. He says a child was among the victims.
He says it's the beginning of what is "probably going to be a lengthy investigation."
