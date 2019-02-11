COUSHATTA, La. — Two teenagers are believed to have killed themselves within days of each other at a youth detention center in Louisiana.
The sheriff's office in Red River Parish in north Louisiana says the 17-year-old died Thursday night; the 13-year-old, Saturday night. They were at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. In a news release the facility's executive director, Joey Cox, said each took his own life in separate incidents.
Red River Chief Deputy Greg Moore told The Associated Press that an investigation is underway. Sheriff Glen Edwards told KTBS TV the deaths appear unrelated. He said the results of the investigation would be turned over to the local district attorney.
