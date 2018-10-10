MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Authorities are searching by land and by air for two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a Facebook post that the inmates overpowered an officer, climbed over a razor wire and escaped early Wednesday from the jail in Murfreesboro.
The sheriff's office said teams of local and state officers are using K-9s and a helicopter to aid the search for 43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Lynchburg and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter of Murfreesboro. Halfacre was being held on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.
Authorities say both inmates were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.