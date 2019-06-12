OPELOUSAS, La. — A Louisiana sheriff's office confirms that two people have been killed in a small plane crash on the levee of the Atchafalaya (ah-CHAF'-uh-leye-uh) River.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells news outlets the crash happened Wednesday.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says only the pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Lunsford says the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. He says his agency will release the plane's tail number after investigators verify it.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
