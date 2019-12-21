WICHITA, Kan. — Grant Sherfield scored 14 points as Wichita State beat VCU 73-63 on Saturday.
Jaime Echenique had 14 points and three blocks for Wichita State (10-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jamarius Burton added 10 points and eight rebounds and five assists, while Tyson Etienne added 10 points.
Marcus Evans had 15 points and five steals for the Rams (9-3). Issac Vann added 11 points. Nah'Shon Hyland had 9 points.
Wichita State plays Abilene Christian at home next Sunday. VCU plays Loyola (Md.) at home next Sunday.
