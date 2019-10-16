The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since getting off his school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The boy got off the bus with his siblings near Hwy. 25 and County Road 16 at 4:10 p.m., then ran off to play with the family dog and hasn’t been seen since.

The boy, whose name is Ethan, has blond hair and is wearing a light blue Becker Spirit T-shirt, gray Becker sweatpants and a blue hoodie with no writing on it. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide a photo of the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

STAFF REPORT