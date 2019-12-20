RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Cameron Shelton posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Northern Arizona defeated UC Riverside 63-56 on Thursday night.
Ted McCree had 14 points for Northern Arizona (6-2). Nik Mains added 12 points. Brooks DeBisschop had seven rebounds for the visitors.
Dikymbe Martin had 11 points for the Highlanders (7-5). Angus McWilliam added 9 points. Arinze Chidom had 8 points.
Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Jose State on the road on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Burnsville beats Lakeville North in boys' hockey on four-goal rally
Burnsville scored four unanswered goals after a slow start and upset Class 2A, No. 10 Lakeville North 4-3 Thursday in boys' hockey at Ames Arena.Tim…
High Schools
Edina boys' hockey defeats Grand Rapids in Holiday Classic
The Hornets gave up only 11 shots, and cruised to victory behind a first-period goal from freshman Jimmy Clark.
Wild
Wild ties franchise record for goals in a game in 8-5 victory at Arizona
Devan Dubnyk was good enough in his return to net, making 35 saves.
Wild
Busy start helps Wild's Devan Dubnyk settle back into game action in win over Coyotes
Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 16 first-period saves in his return to action in more than a month.
High Schools
Andover boys' hockey hands Maple Grove its first loss
Hayden Masloski's first period goal was the difference maker, as goaltender Will Larson stopped all 23 shots he faced in the Huskies' win.