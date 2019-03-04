Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach will help promote the benefits of better sleep through business partnerships with the media companies of Arianna Huffington and Katie Couric.

Sleep Number announced Monday that Ibach will be the sleep editor-at-large for Huffington’s Thrive Global, a behavior change and technology company. And last week Katie Couric visited the Minneapolis home office of Sleep Number where Ibach and Couric discussed partnership possibilities with Couric’s KCM Media company.

Katie Couric and Shelly Ibach address a lunchtime crowd of Sleep Number employees (courtesy Sleep Number)

Huffington is a believer in the better health through better sleep connection. She’s written about sleep in her book “Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder” and in “The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time.” Huffington became a sleep believer in 2007 after collapsing from sleep deprivation.

Ibach has been with Sleep Number since 2007 and was named president and CEO in 2012. She’s pushed the company to be a technology leader in the mattress industry and today the company has one of the largest databases of biometric sleep data from its customers.

“Quality sleep is the center of a healthy lifestyle – I believe it is the single most effective way to renew your mind, body and soul,” Ibach said in a prepared statement.

Ibach made her debut as Sleep Editor-at-Large on Monday with her first column. In the column she wrote how sleep impacts her defining ideals of courage and kindness. She’s also shared tips and tricks to combatting the Daylight Savings time shift with Thrive Global.

Sleep Number is the official sleep and well-being partner of Thrive Global and its also the official sleep and wellness partner of the National Football League. The company is also in discussion with Couric to sponsor a newsletter for her production company, Katie Couric Media.

On Friday, Couric and Ibach conducted an impromptu Q&A session for Sleep Number employees when Couric stopped by the home office of Sleep Number in downtown Minneapolis. Couric told the sizable crowd about her media company and upcoming newsletter.

Ibach also asked Couric about progress Stand Up to Cancer has made. Couric is among the co-founders of the nonprofit group that has raised more than $630 million in 10 years for cancer research.