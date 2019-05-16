BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's emergency service says an employee at a weapons factory has been killed by an exploding artillery shell.
The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, or IGSU, said Thursday that the 22-year-old man was working to disarm the explosive.
Efforts by emergency personnel to save him were not successful. No other injuries were reported.
The factory in Babeni, southern Romania, produces artillery ammunition and ammunition packaging. It first opened in 1981, when the country was under communist rule.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
A play about Boris Johnson tries to find humor in Brexit
Is Brexit a tragedy, a comedy — or is it too soon to tell?
World
Police: 7 combatants, 1 civilian killed in Kashmir fighting
Six rebels, an army soldier and a civilian were killed Thursday during two gunbattles in disputed Kashmir that triggered anti-India protests and clashes, officials and residents said.
World
Russian TV channel uncovers fraud in talent show voting
Russia's Channel One TV has annulled the results of a popular TV talent show after uncovering evidence of fraud in its most recent competition that led to a landslide win for a pop star's daughter.
World
Inmates riot, set fire at prison in western Indonesia
Security forces have retaken control of a prison in western Indonesia following a riot.
World
Facebook busts Israel-based campaign to disrupt elections
Facebook said Thursday it banned an Israeli company that ran an influence campaign aimed at disrupting elections in various countries and has canceled dozens of accounts engaged in spreading disinformation.