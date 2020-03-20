“The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood.

I will be the first to admit how nervous I was for a sequel to a classic written so many years ago, but Atwood blew me away with this novel. It’s an ingenious way to write a sequel to such a beloved book. I can’t believe I doubted her! Also, she’s donating her Booker Prize winnings to Indspire to support the education of Indigenous students!

Nadine Teisberg, Birchbark Books, Minneapolis

Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. During this time of coronavirus shutdowns, you can order books directly from the website of any independent bookseller.