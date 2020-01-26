ELON, N.C. — Marcus Sheffield II had a season-high 31 points to carry Elon to an 82-73 win over James Madison on Saturday. Sheffield was out-dueled by the Dukes' Matt Lewis, who had 33 points.
Sheffield made 10 of 11 free throws. He added nine rebounds.
Hunter Woods had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Elon (6-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Hunter McIntosh added 12 points and 10 assists.
Julien Wooden had 10 points for the Dukes (8-12, 1-8).
Darius Banks, the Dukes' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).
Elon matches up against Hofstra at home on Thursday. James Madison faces College of Charleston at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
The Latest: Michael Jordan reacts to Kobe news
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):
Wolves
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his 'Italian qualities'
In Europe where Kobe Bryant grew up, the retired NBA star was being remembered for his "Italian qualities."
Sports
Five things to watch for in local sports this week
• The Wolves have one more chance to avoid their second separate double-digit losing streak since the start of December. They bring a nine-game skid into…
Sports
Chen equals Boitano with fourth straight national title
Nathan Chen established himself as one of America's greatest skaters Sunday when he won a fourth straight national title.