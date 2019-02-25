SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan resident was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after becoming trapped on a balcony by an apartment fire.
Firefighters responded to the scene about 7 p.m. Sunday and used a ladder to reach the person stuck on the second-floor balcony.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports three tenants were displaced by the fire that caused about $45,000.
The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately determined.
