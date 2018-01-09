I’m not dead. But try telling that to Google.

The world’s most powerful search engine attached my photo to biographical details for someone else with the same name who died in 2013.

At first, the error seemed like an inconsequential annoyance, best ignored. My friends, relatives and co-workers all know that I haven’t been dead for several years. Besides, it was clear that the obit attached to the picture clearly was not of me. This Rachel Abrams was the wife of Elliott Abrams, who held prominent positions during the presidential administrations of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. To put it politely, she was several decades older than me.

But when an acquaintance said she was alarmed to read that I had passed away, it seemed like an error worth correcting. And it seemed reasonable to assume that a company with thousands of employees would be able to fix it easily.

But like many technology companies, Google doesn’t put a lot of emphasis on human technical support, something anyone who has had a problem with Gmail knows. There’s no customer service hot line, and it’s unclear which of the “feedback” options is appropriate.

“I think they probably do have some phone number somewhere, but they do push everyone heavily through the web and online channels,” said Rich Matta, chief executive of ReputationDefender, a company people pay to correct inaccurate or misleading information about themselves on the internet.

Fixing my problem might seem like a lighthearted trip down a rabbit hole, but companies such as ReputationDefender take it very seriously. As information streams at us, it can be difficult to distinguish between fact and fiction. “Search results these days are your first impression,’’ Matta said.

And when things go wrong online, they have a tendency of staying wrong.

Because the Google entry was using my official New York Times photo, I contacted Google’s corporate communications team. A company spokesperson sent me an e-mail with a link to a publicly available help page for a Knowledge Graph panel — which is the name for the box of information that sometimes appears at the top right of Google search results.

Before I would be able to suggest a change to a Knowledge Graph card, the website informed me, Google must recognize me as an “official representative for a topic.” This seemed cumbersome but doable, seeing as how I am arguably the leading authority on who I am and whether I’m alive.

But none of the four options felt applicable:

“You own the topic’s official website, YouTube channel, or Google+ page.” (Doesn’t seem right.)

“You’re signed in to Google as the owner of an official online presence.” (Not really.)

“Your Web & App Activity is turned on.” (I don’t know what that means.)

“You’ve added the official website to Search Console.” (I really don’t know what that means.)

I tried to make the options work anyway, without any luck.

Patience required

I called the number listed for the Googleplex, the company’s headquarters in California. “We’re busier than usual today,” the recording insisted while I waited on hold in what felt like a deliberate attempt to discourage me. “It could be at least a half-hour until one of our agents is freed up.”

Finally, an employee came on the line and pointed me toward Google’s publicly available online help forum. Reading to me from the same screen I was looking at, she told me that fixing a Knowledge Graph panel can take three weeks to three months.

The website says I should keep submitting feedback, over and over again, from different IP addresses. If possible, I should also enlist the help of other people. I surmised that this would help push my query to the top of Google’s to-do pile. Or it wouldn’t do anything except placate me by making me feel I’m doing something.

There is one other option: Create a new webpage about myself and hope that I eventually become more famous than the other Rachel Abrams, so that my Knowledge Graph card will shove hers out of the way. This strategy seemed unfair to both of us.

Besides, by then I’d stumbled on yet another Rachel Abrams, this one a sprinter from the Northern Mariana Islands, whom Google also thinks is dead, even while acknowledging that she continues to win medals.

As a last resort, I decided to play the media card — an advantage, I admit, that most users don’t have. I alerted the Google spokesperson that I was writing an article about my frustrating effort and asked for a comment on what the company would tell people facing a similar problem.

She assured me that Google is working on a “wholly overhauled process,” including more help if the automated systems don’t work. It’s “important to balance the need to make changes quickly with wanting to ensure the change is accurate,” she added.

A few hours later, my photo has been removed. I am alive again.