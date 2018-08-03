As soon as Hayden Hatfield started walking down the aisle, her eyes locked on her flower girl. The 26-year-old bride thought about their special connection. Years earlier, she donated her bone marrow to help the toddler fight a rare form of childhood leukemia. They stayed in touch through letters, phone calls, toys and trinkets sent through the mail. They became like family.

Now that Hatfield was getting married, she said, it meant everything to her to have the 3-year-old by her side.

“I didn’t want to take my eyes off her,” Hatfield said of the moment she saw Skye Savren-McCormick waiting at the altar at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, Ala.

“Knowing she was not only there but that she was part of this life event for me, I was the most humbled person.”

Hatfield, now Hayden Ryals, registered as a bone marrow donor in 2015, at a time, she said, when she was struggling, changing her major at Auburn University and trying to decide what she wanted to do with her life and who she wanted to be. Almost exactly a year later, she received a phone call. She was a match for an anonymous 1-year-old child many miles away.

“I had started to question whether I had a purpose here,” she said. “That phone call gave me a purpose.”

After Skye was born in 2015, she developed petechiae, or pinpoint bruises, said her father, Todd Savren-McCormick. The bruising eventually disappeared but then returned, and the child kept getting sick. Four days before her first birthday, Skye had a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer diagnosed. She needed a bone-marrow transplant.

In July of 2016, doctors in Alabama extracted some of Ryals’ bone marrow and, the next day, doctors in California transplanted it into Skye’s bloodstream.

It would be a long road to recovery. Skye developed a bacterial infection and her spleen was removed because of complications from the cancer. She then needed a second transplant, which was possible because Ryals had donated enough bone marrow for two procedures.

While Skye was recovering from the second bone marrow transplant, doctors diagnosed a second form of cancer, which attacked her eyelid, both sides of her neck, her chest and her spinal column.

She needed chemotherapy, which wiped out the bone marrow and meant she needed another transplant, this time with another donor’s peripheral blood stem cells instead of the bone marrow.

But, her father said, “If Hayden hadn’t donated her bone marrow, our daughter would not have made it to her other donation. She got us to a place where we could survive this.”

The families stayed in touch, but Ryals and Skye met for the first time in the church a day before the wedding. Ryals walked in and fell to her knees.

“It was like a fairy tale,” Ryals said. “It was unreal. It was magical.”

On the wedding day, Skye entered the chapel, paving the way with flower petals just as she had been practicing — step, step, drop. Ryals said there was not a dry eye in the church.

Then Ryals walked down the aisle to marry her groom, Adrian, carrying a bouquet draped with something from Skye and her parents — a gold locket with Skye’s picture tucked into one side and a message engraved on the other: “This heart beats with yours.”

Ryals said she didn’t save her flower girl.

“It has always been the other way around,” she said. “She helped me. She saved me ... She’s the real hero.”