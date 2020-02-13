Shawn Reid, the Blake girls’ hockey coach who directed one of the sport’s most successful programs, resigned.

Reid’s teams won four Class 1A state titles in a five-season span from 2013-17. The program opted up to Class 2A but got placed in the loaded Section 6 group that includes Edina. Section final loses to the Hornets, winners of the past three big-school crowns, prevented Blake from reaching the past two state tournaments.

The Bears fell 4-2 to Wayzata in Wednesday’s section semifinals.

Reid will change jobs at The Blake School, moving from dean to associate athletic director. His son Aksel will be a senior goalie for the Blake boys’ team next season.

“He wants to take a breath and watch his son next year,” Activities Director Nick Rathmann said. “It’s bittersweet for me. He’s an elite coach. But to have him in this office will be tremendous.”

DAVID LA VAQUE