HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Tyler Sharpe drained a career-high nine 3-pointers and matched his career high with 33 points and Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 88-63 on Thursday night.
Sharpe, who was 11-of-17 shooting, 9 of 12 behind the arc, also joined the Norse 1,000-point club on a 3-pointer early in the first half.
Trevon Faulkner added 22 points for the Norse (13-6, 5-2 Horizon League), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jalen Tate added 11 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.
Garrett Covington had 17 points for the Penguins (11-8, 4-2).
Northern Kentucky shot 51% with 11 3-pointers while Youngstown State, which trailed 48-29 at the half, shot 33% with five 3s.
