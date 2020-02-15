CHARLESTON, S.C. — Josh Sharkey scored 18 points as Samford snapped its 11-game losing streak, beating The Citadel 74-62 on Saturday.
Jalen Dupree had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Samford (9-19, 3-11 Southern Conference). Brandon Austin and Robert Allen added 15 points each. Sharkey had eight assists but committed 10 turnovers.
Kaelon Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds for The Citadel (6-19, 0-14), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Fletcher Abee added 14 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 10 points.
Samford swept the season series, having defeated The Citadel 69-68 on Jan. 1.
Samford plays at Mercer on Wednesday. The Citadel plays Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.
