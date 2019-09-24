TORONTO — The wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash in Canada, authorities said Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt.Carolle Dionne said 56-year-old Linda O'Leary of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Two boats crashed Aug. 24 on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing 64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito, a mother of three.

O'Leary said after the crash that he wasn't piloting the boat at the time.

Police have also charged 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York, with failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway. Ruh was the operator of the other boat.

Dionne declined to give specifics on why O'Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel because the matter is now before the courts.

O'Leary's agent didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. Linda O'Leary's lawyer also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Dionne said the maximum penalty O'Leary faces is 18 months imprisonment or a $1 million fine.

Kevin O'Leary ran for the leadership of Canada's Conservative party in 2017 but later dropped out.