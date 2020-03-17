Two Woodbury brothers got what they were fishing for on "Shark Tank." In last Friday's edition, Andy and Eric Bert impressed judge Kevin O'Leary enough to get him to invest in Bertello, their outdoor pizza-making oven company.

They didn't land the big fish without a struggle. The brothers originally were offering a 10 percent stake in the company for $120,000. But after some haggling, O'Leary was able to secure 25 percent for the same amount.

In addition to impressing the show's personalities with their pizza, the brothers generated some laughs out of a slapstick comedy routine in which Eric used a fake Italian accent -- and eventually ended up with tomato sauce all over his face.

You can stream the entire episode, which also include a hustler trying to sell the idea of "swimming pool " shares, on abc.com. New episodes of "Shark Tank," which is now in its 11th season, air at 7 p.m. Fridays on KSTP, Ch. 5.