WELLFLEET, Mass. — Friends say a 26-year-old man who was killed in a shark attack off a Cape Cod beach was an engineering student who loved the outdoors.

Arthur Medici, of Revere, Massachusetts, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. He was the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years and the second attack victim this summer on Cape Cod.

Bunker Hill Community College in Boston said in a statement that Medici was a part-time engineering student at the school last spring. It did not provide any other information about him.

Friends told WCVB-TV that Medici moved to the U.S. from Brazil two years ago to attend college. Friends say he loved to hike and surf.

The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday.