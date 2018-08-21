Are you ready to eat tons of food at the Minnesota State Fair? More important, are you ready to take tons of photos of yourself eating tons of food?

We hope so. If you’re like us, taking photos at the fair makes everything that much more fun.

And we’d like to see your pics.

Simply post your photos from this year’s fair to your Instagram account and include the hashtag #StribStateFair. We’re looking for photos of food, faces, attractions and just all-around great moments.

The best shots will be featured in a Variety story on Sept. 2, and more of our favorites will appear on our website. Remember, the photos have to be from this year’s fair.

The details: We’ll check that hashtag (#StribStateFair) for great fair photos from opening day, Aug. 23, till 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 26. If you want a chance to appear in our print story, you’ll have to hit that deadline. But keep tagging your photos with our hashtag throughout the fair for a chance to be reposted onto the @StarTribune Instagram account.