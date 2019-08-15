LONDON — Shannon Airport in western Ireland has temporarily suspended operations after an Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 was involved in an incident during takeoff.
Omni says in a tweet that everyone on the plane has disembarked. There were no reports of serious injuries.
Airport officials are working to remove the aircraft from the site of the incident — a process they said could take "some time."
The airport said in a tweet Thursday that passengers should check with their airline before traveling.
