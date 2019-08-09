– While the Vikings opted to give most of their starters at least a dose of playing time in their preseason opener, they opted for caution with a handful of starters who have been injured during training camp.

Defensive tackles Shamar Stephen and Linval Joseph, as well as offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, were among nine players who did not dress for the Vikings’ opening preseason game on Friday against the Saints. Tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook, who have both missed practice time in the past week, were each expected to play.

Stephen began the preseason on the non-football injury list; Joseph has appeared to be rehabbing his shoulder most of training camp (though coach Mike Zimmer has not disclosed where Joseph had offseason surgery). Both players have been held out of most team drills during training camp. O’Neill missed practice time this week with a right arm injury.

The Vikings planned to start Jalyn Holmes and Jaleel Johnson in place of Stephen and Joseph, with Rashod Hill starting at right tackle for O’Neill.

Cornerback Kris Boyd, who has had some impressive moments in training camp, also sat out on Friday night in the only surprise among the Vikings’ inactives. Defensive end Ade Aruna (who tore his ACL last year) sat out, as did tackle Aviante Collins, who sustained a left leg injury in training camp.

Cornerback Mike Hughes and tight end David Morgan — both on the physically-unable-to-perform list — and defensive end Tashawn Bower (who is on the non-football injury list) did not play Friday.