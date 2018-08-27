Gary Anger, the superintendent of Shakopee schools, died of cancer Sunday.

Anger started in the district in July 2017. While serving as interim superintendent three months later, he announced he was taking a medical leave to treat an aggressive form of small cell carcinoma.

A post on the district’s website said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Anger family. Gary brought joy to all those who knew him. Our Shakopee Public Schools staff, teachers and the entire Shakopee community will miss him.”

The Shakopee school board later made him superintendent. After finishing chemotherapy, Anger returned to work in late January.

“Superintendent Anger has forever changed ISD 720,” said Scott Swanson, chairman of the Shakopee school board, in a news release. “We had precious little time to fully experience the leadership and humanity that Gary had to offer. As we chart the course for the days and weeks ahead, I ask that all district staff, parents, students and friends keep Gary’s family in your thoughts and prayers and Gary’s spirit in your hearts.”

Anger is the former superintendent of Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools and spent 12 years as the principal of Red Pine Elementary School in Eagan.