The superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools, who is under investigation for allegedly spending school district money on personal purchases, is expected to resign during Monday’s school board meeting, the district said Wednesday night.

In a news release, the district said the school board will accept Rod Thompson’s resignation and approve a separation agreement.

The school district did not release any other information regarding the resignation.

Authorities searched Thompson’s home last week and left with a TV, a laptop and a Kindle as part of an investigation into purchases made with school district funds.

A search warrant affidavit reveals that Thompson made several personal purchases, including a TV and a trip to Nashville with his wife, with his district credit card. The purchases totaled about $3,500. Thompson said use of the district card was “unintentional” and that he later reimbursed the district, according to the affidavit.

Police began investigating in May after a citizen reported concerns about Thompson’s spending in the wake of district financial problems. Earlier in the school year, Thompson announced that the district had a $4.5 million budget shortfall because of a human error. The Facebook group Concerned Citizens of Shakopee responded by raising questions about Thompson.

Diana McClay, a former district employee, said Thompson created a toxic atmosphere.

“People were afraid to lose their jobs if they spoke up, so they didn’t,” McClay said Wednesday night.

She said the atmosphere he created “with the people he brought in around him” was a reason why she left her job as a paraprofessional in the autism department.

“We were hoping he’d resign. He was not well liked,” McClay said.

Several members of the school board declined to comment Wednesday night.

